First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 92,794 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 702.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,794 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Adient worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adient by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adient by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adient in the fourth quarter worth about $1,082,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adient by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 243,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,663,000 after buying an additional 69,135 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Adient by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. Adient plc has a twelve month low of $30.07 and a twelve month high of $53.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average of $42.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.28). Adient had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adient plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

