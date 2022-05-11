First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.16% of Cannae worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cannae during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Cannae by 5.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 174,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cannae by 73.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,251 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cannae by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 33.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 28,960 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNNE. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cannae from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

NYSE CNNE opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.80. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $37.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.11.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($2.68). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 38.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,536 shares in the company, valued at $8,109,152.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 563,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $7,880,063.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,618,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,392,898.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 41,000 shares of company stock worth $1,016,230 and sold 1,198,830 shares worth $16,257,595. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

