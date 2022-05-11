First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,973 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of First Merchants worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter worth about $151,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the third quarter worth about $201,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 11.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

FRME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

FRME opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.07.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

