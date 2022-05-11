First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,155 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Vale were worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,162,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vale by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth approximately $5,483,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 6.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 99,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

NYSE:VALE opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.94. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.57. Vale had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 66.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. On average, analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.718 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. Vale’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

