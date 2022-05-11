First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) by 355.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,155 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of Beauty Health worth $5,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Beauty Health by 117.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,526,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,459,000 after buying an additional 4,071,277 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the third quarter worth about $106,826,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Beauty Health by 21,048.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,448,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,550,000 after buying an additional 3,431,895 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,687,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,881,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,867,000 after purchasing an additional 160,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Beauty Health from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

NASDAQ SKIN opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 13.09 and a quick ratio of 12.63. The Beauty Health Company has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $30.17.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Beauty Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.