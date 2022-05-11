First Trust Advisors LP Buys 27,897 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 336.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,186 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,897 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.10% of SPS Commerce worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 207.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 47.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 17.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,308 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total transaction of $1,768,182.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 16,843 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.17, for a total transaction of $2,175,610.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,547,420 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPSC shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Loop Capital cut their target price on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.88.

Shares of SPSC opened at $106.02 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $91.05 and a one year high of $174.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.84.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Profile (Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.