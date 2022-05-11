First Trust Advisors LP Buys 302 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of Graham worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Graham by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Graham by 21.6% in the third quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 155,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,769,000 after acquiring an additional 27,718 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Graham by 57.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,314,000 after acquiring an additional 22,449 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Graham by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Graham by 17.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GHC stock opened at $607.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.05. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $547.75 and a one year high of $685.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $601.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $862.93 million during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 9.89%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be given a $1.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 18th. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graham in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

