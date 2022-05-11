First Trust Advisors LP Buys 33,369 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,297 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,369 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in UiPath were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in UiPath by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,609 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in UiPath by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 639,274 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,572,000 after purchasing an additional 155,090 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in UiPath by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 708 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in UiPath by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,336 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on UiPath from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on UiPath from $56.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Macquarie raised UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on UiPath from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.35.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $71,066.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $2,822,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,521 shares of company stock valued at $5,729,067. 31.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average of $36.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.50. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.25 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 58.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

