First Trust Advisors LP Buys 44,481 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,481 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of Kontoor Brands worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 31.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 9,226.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 445,175 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KTB. Barclays cut their price target on Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $41.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $67.00.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $679.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.65 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 138.25% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 50.83%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

