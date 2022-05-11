First Trust Advisors LP Buys 52,020 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,422 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,020 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.50% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,959,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,930,000 after purchasing an additional 219,512 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 46,955.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,016,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009,857 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3,649.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,292 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 959,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after acquiring an additional 95,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 654,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after acquiring an additional 66,880 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLDD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of GLDD opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $913.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.34. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $16.27.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 13.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

