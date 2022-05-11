First Trust Advisors LP Buys 8,567 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,908 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.04.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $107.68 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.10, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.