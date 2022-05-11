First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Chart Industries worth $5,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 1,382.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 16,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.07.

GTLS opened at $165.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.84. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.29 and a 1 year high of $206.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.01 and a beta of 1.61.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $354.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

