First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 953,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,032 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 13.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

MUFG stock opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MUFG shares. Bank of America upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.