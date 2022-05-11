First Trust Advisors LP Has $4.88 Million Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734,906 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.18% of Liberty Latin America worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LILAK. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter worth about $344,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 342,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter worth about $160,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 259.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 62,520 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 24.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Shares of LILAK opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.88.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LILAK. Scotiabank upgraded Liberty Latin America from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

About Liberty Latin America (Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.