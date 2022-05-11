First Trust Advisors LP Has $5.17 Million Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 131.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,936 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 78.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on RHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $86.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.96 and a beta of 1.55. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.64 and a 12-month high of $101.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.90.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.38). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

