First Trust Advisors LP Has $5.26 Million Stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,404 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.11% of Maxeon Solar Technologies worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAXN. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 305.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the third quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29. The stock has a market cap of $346.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.06. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.51). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 60.80% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $221.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAXN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

