First Trust Advisors LP Has $5.27 Million Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,501 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Herc worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,350,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,688,000 after acquiring an additional 78,306 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Herc by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,100,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,885,000 after purchasing an additional 261,582 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Herc by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 801,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,024,000 after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Herc by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,002,000 after purchasing an additional 15,979 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Herc by 188.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 394,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,488,000 after purchasing an additional 257,808 shares during the period.

NYSE:HRI opened at $116.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.35 and a fifty-two week high of $203.14. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.56.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.01). Herc had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $567.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Herc’s payout ratio is 28.05%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Herc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Herc from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Herc from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.57.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

