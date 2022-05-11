First Trust Advisors LP Has $5.30 Million Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,011 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Insperity worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Insperity by 860.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Insperity by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Insperity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Insperity in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in Insperity by 795.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $101.17 on Wednesday. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.82 and a 12-month high of $129.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.11.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.19. Insperity had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 52.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.08.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $727,012.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 653,977 shares in the company, valued at $71,950,549.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $3,504,815.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,700,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

