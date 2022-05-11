First Trust Advisors LP Has $5.32 Million Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,263,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 1,491.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 394,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,954,000 after purchasing an additional 369,685 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,324,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,591,000 after purchasing an additional 86,977 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,472,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,099,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other news, Director Richard Leon Prager acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $332.00 to $316.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MarketAxess from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.67.

MKTX opened at $255.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 0.56. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.89 and a 1 year high of $498.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.86.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

MarketAxess Profile (Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.