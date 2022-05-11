First Trust Advisors LP Has $5.37 Million Stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,179 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.35% of Construction Partners worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 480.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

ROAD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Construction Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Shares of ROAD opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $44.99. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 76.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average of $29.38.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

