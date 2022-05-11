First Trust Advisors LP Has $5.43 Million Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,248 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LXP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,008,000 after acquiring an additional 449,672 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 408,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 29,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LXP shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.74.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 106.18% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. LXP Industrial Trust’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

