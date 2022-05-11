First Trust Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 255.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,936 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Endava worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endava by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,144,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter worth $32,319,000. EAM Global Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Endava by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 42,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter worth $1,587,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Endava by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

DAVA opened at $97.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.92. Endava plc has a 52 week low of $86.57 and a 52 week high of $172.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 61.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Endava had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $157.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.71.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

