First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,486 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $5,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHLX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,305,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,907 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,659,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,354,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,024,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,367,000 after acquiring an additional 421,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP grew its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 264.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 573,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 415,791 shares in the last quarter. 17.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHLX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

NYSE:SHLX opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.11. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.86 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 99.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

