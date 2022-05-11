First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 165.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,679 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.17% of Verint Systems worth $5,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $194,338.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,293.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $419,067.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 93,797 shares in the company, valued at $4,735,810.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,116 shares of company stock worth $5,354,750 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $49.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -712.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.46 and a 1-year high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.76.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

