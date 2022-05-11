First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $5,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 14.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEP opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.46 and a beta of 0.78. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 1-year low of $48.93 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.09%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -459.77%.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

