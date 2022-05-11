First Trust Advisors LP Invests $4.89 Million in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 114,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Harmony Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 64,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HRMY. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $7,176,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 4,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $218,727.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,982,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,642,231.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 685,752 shares of company stock valued at $30,841,465. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HRMY opened at $35.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 5.21. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 0.62.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 69.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

