First Trust Advisors LP Invests $5.40 Million in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 129,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,400,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of StepStone Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in StepStone Group by 2,951.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in StepStone Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,926,000 after purchasing an additional 262,742 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in StepStone Group by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,280,000 after purchasing an additional 160,177 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in StepStone Group by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 104,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,977,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on STEP. TheStreet cut StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on StepStone Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut StepStone Group to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.36.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.40 million. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

