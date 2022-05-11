First Trust Advisors LP Invests $5.52 Million in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 75,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of Apollo Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 750.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 25,781 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Medical during the fourth quarter worth $2,585,000. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

AMEH stock opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.56. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $133.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.89.

Apollo Medical ( NASDAQ:AMEH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

AMEH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Apollo Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Apollo Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMEH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.