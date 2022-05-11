First Trust Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 91,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.31% of Encore Capital Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 30,950.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

In related news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 6,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $423,703.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

ECPG stock opened at $60.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.76. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $6.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $4.40. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

