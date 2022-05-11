First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 17,687 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,687 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Hancock Whitney worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 310.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 121,871 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2,123.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 27,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $311.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.96%.

HWC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

