First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 18,951 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,951 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.62% of Douglas Dynamics worth $5,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 271.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLOW. StockNews.com downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber sold 3,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $139,618.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Keith Hagelin sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $91,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,810 shares of company stock valued at $639,557 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLOW opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.33. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $45.74. The firm has a market cap of $683.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.45%.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

