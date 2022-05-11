First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 19,093 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,093 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.32% of AeroVironment worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

In related news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $90,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $77.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.73 and a 200-day moving average of $77.33. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,587.80 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.03. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $115.95.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

About AeroVironment (Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.