First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 206,481 Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 613,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,481 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.28% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEA. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 290.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 747.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter worth $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 64.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IEA opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $331.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Several analysts have issued reports on IEA shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

