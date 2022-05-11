First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 32,877 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,303 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,877 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.36% of PROS worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRO. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in PROS in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of PROS by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PROS by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of PROS by 25.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Craig Hallum raised PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PROS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PROS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 34,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $1,079,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PRO opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $50.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.56.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.44 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 781.16% and a negative net margin of 34.23%. PROS’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

