First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 6,079 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,203,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.24% of Genworth Financial worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 78.7% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $625,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

GNW opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.01. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Genworth Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.