First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 8,808 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,808 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.19% of Kadant worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,613,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Kadant by 4.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 811,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 31,788 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kadant by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 496,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,433,000 after purchasing an additional 22,306 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Kadant in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kadant by 84.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Kadant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kadant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

KAI opened at $186.59 on Wednesday. Kadant Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.17 and a 12-month high of $240.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.95 and a 200-day moving average of $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $226.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.17 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.17%.

In related news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,415 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $283,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,480 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $296,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

