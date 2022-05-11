First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 99.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,613 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $5,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

FRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.91.

FRT opened at $109.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.50. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.09. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 26.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.49%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

