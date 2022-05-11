First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,630 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Community Bank System worth $5,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Community Bank System by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $665,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,979.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $67,295.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBU opened at $64.20 on Wednesday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.46 and a 52 week high of $82.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.98.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 28.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

