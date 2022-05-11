First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,937 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Evolent Health worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVH. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth about $14,833,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter worth about $11,661,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter worth about $10,850,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 10.4% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,875,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,125,000 after acquiring an additional 175,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 89.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 343,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,660,000 after acquiring an additional 162,609 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 5,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $147,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,306 shares of company stock valued at $674,046. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

EVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.35. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $34.60. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.16 and a beta of 2.07.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $297.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.81 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

