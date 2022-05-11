First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,399 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.40% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KREF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,558,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,809 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 587,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,234,000 after acquiring an additional 25,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after acquiring an additional 47,969 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KREF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

KREF opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.66. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 409.61 and a current ratio of 409.61.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 54.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.37%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

