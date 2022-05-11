First Trust Advisors LP Sells 12,074 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,074 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.16% of Fulgent Genetics worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $25,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $52.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.10 and a 200-day moving average of $72.72. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $112.00.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.50 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 48.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

FLGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

