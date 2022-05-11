First Trust Advisors LP Sells 18,328 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,328 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of Federated Hermes worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after buying an additional 63,632 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 500,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,276,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

FHI stock opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.94. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.07). Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $324.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Several brokerages have commented on FHI. Citigroup cut their target price on Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other Federated Hermes news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $1,025,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 32,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,091,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,451 shares of company stock worth $2,954,168. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

