First Trust Advisors LP Sells 189,999 Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,999 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tata Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Tata Motors by 404.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 53.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the fourth quarter worth $330,000.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

NYSE TTM opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.84. Tata Motors Limited has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $35.38. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tata Motors in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tata Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Tata Motors (Get Rating)

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.