First Trust Advisors LP Sells 2,038 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $41.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.95 and its 200 day moving average is $45.79. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

