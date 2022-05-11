First Trust Advisors LP Sells 23,505 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,505 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of STAG Industrial worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STAG. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 513.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $600,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,400,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.91.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $159.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.31%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

