First Trust Advisors LP Sells 2,647 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of CorVel worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CorVel by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,385,000 after buying an additional 65,059 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 3.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 140,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 4.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 92.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CorVel alerts:

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $150.21 on Wednesday. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $114.93 and a 52-week high of $213.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRVL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorVel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total value of $114,730.67. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 455,920 shares in the company, valued at $78,422,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total transaction of $32,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,865 shares of company stock worth $3,507,763. Insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel (Get Rating)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.