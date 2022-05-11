First Trust Advisors LP Sells 4,283 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Papa John’s International worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PZZA. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 937.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $86.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.04 and a 12-month high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $542.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.38 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 75.29%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is -254.55%.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.60.

About Papa John’s International (Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.