First Trust Advisors LP Sells 4,482 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of Nelnet worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nelnet by 1.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 7.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 4.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NNI opened at $80.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.72. Nelnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $99.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.19. The company has a quick ratio of 57.43, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97.

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $394.49 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 26.20%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Nelnet’s payout ratio is 9.41%.

In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $42,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,826.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NNI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Nelnet from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nelnet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

