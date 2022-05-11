First Trust Advisors LP Sells 4,725 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of TechTarget worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 820.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in TechTarget by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $372,412.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $62.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,272,000.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 6.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.50 and its 200-day moving average is $84.63. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.83 and a 1 year high of $111.44.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $68.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.33 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

