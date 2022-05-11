First Trust Advisors LP Sells 4,856 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in CBRE Group by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $255,109.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $78.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.16 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.34 and its 200 day moving average is $97.14.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

